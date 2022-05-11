Agencies

Open court held at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office

SARGODHA – Consultant of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmad Awan on Tuesday held an open court at his office and listened to the public complaints against various departments besides issuing orders to resolve them on the spot. Officers of federal departments including FESCO, EOBI, NADRA, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal were also present on the occasion. As many as 25 complaints were listened in the open court, out of which 15 were resolved on the spot. On this occasion, consultant of Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Awan directed the officers of various departments to provide immediate relief to people and no obstacle would be tolerated in the way of providing justice to the masses.

 

