Over 130 persons convicted after NAB Rawalpindi prosecution since Oct 2017

ISLAMABAD – Justice ® Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Rawalpindi especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO 1999 during October 10, 2017 to April 30, 2022 at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Justice Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, (PGA) NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi, Masood Alam Khan, DG Operations NAB and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that 4 persons were convicted in 2022 by respected accountability courts under section 10 of NAO 1999.

He further informed that 10 persons were convicted in 2021 by respected Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO 1999 while 13 persons were convicted in 2020 by respected accountability courts under section 10 of NAO 1999.

DG NAB Rawalpindi also informed that due to the efforts of NAB Rawalpindi, 9 persons were convicted by respected accountability courts in 2019 under section 10 of NAO 1999.

Similarly, in the year 2018, due to the efforts of NAB Rawalpindi, 20 persons were convicted by respected accountability courts under section 10 of NAO 1999.

During the meeting, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that during the year 2022, 2 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

He further informed the meeting that during the year 2021, 24 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO 1999.