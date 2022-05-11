Our Staff Reporter

Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB Chief

KARACHI – More than 9000 tons of garbage being picked up daily from the city, whereas up to 11,000 tons of garbage is discharged.The rest of garbage does not reach the dumping sites. This was mentioned by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s Chairman,

Zubair Channa during his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said KATI statement here on Tuesday.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S. M. Muneer, CEO KITE, Zubair Chhaya, KATI’s Acting President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari and Standing Committee Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman were also present.

Chairman SSWMB said that initially 3.5 tons of garbage was collected. At present, a survey is being conducted for industrial waste which was aimed at estimating the waste collected from the industry.  KATI members could participate in the survey without hesitation. Manufacturers could contact SSWMB and avail the facility of garbage collection for a small monthly payment, he said.

Channa said that the government was not paying for garbage collection but the Chinese company had invested 2.5 to 3 billion. It was our responsibility to take full advantage of their services and keep the city clean and free from the garbage.

KATI ‘s Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Muneer appreciated the services of Zubair Channa who had earlier served as Deputy Commissioner, Korangi district.

In Canada, every citizen was given a different color bin with separate trash cans, the same style we should adopt so that we could make billions of dollars by recycling trash.

S.M. Muneer said Sindh Chief Minister was working seriously and revolutionary changes had been made in water board.

 

Acting President KATI Maheen Salman, said that KATI had an agreement with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for collection of garbage from Korangi industrial area.

The initiatives of SSWMB were commendable, he noted.

 

KITE’s CEO Zubair Chhaya acknowledged that aid that SSWMB was providing the best possible service under the leadership of Zubair Channa.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Elections will be held after electoral reforms: Asif Zardari

Karachi

Sindh CNG stations closed again for 72 hours

Karachi

Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar up to 40°C in Karachi

Karachi

SHC sets deadline for resettlement of affectees in Lyari expressway project

Islamabad

PM flies to London for special meeting with Nawaz

Islamabad

Cabinet ‘expresses reservations’ over recent decisions made by President, Punjab governor

Islamabad

Had warned to be more dangerous after being ousted: Imran

Islamabad

President calls for judicial probe into ‘regime change’ conspiracy

Islamabad

Top court says ridiculing judiciary, army is ‘more serious crime’ than defection

Islamabad

‘Miftah Bachaoo flight’

1 of 874

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More