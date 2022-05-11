APP

‘Pak-Turk-Kazakh Youth Forum on Biotech’ to be held in September

ISLAMABAD – Three-day ‘Pakistan-Turkey-Kazakhstan Youth Forum on Biotechnology’ will be arranged in the month of September with an emphasis on increasing the share of Muslim countries in the biotechnology global market.
The global biotechnology market is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 775 billion by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 7.7%. Increased spending on biotechnology research and development, favourable initiatives by governments, global food security and the increasing need for emerging technologies are some of the factors influencing this growth.
Unfortunately, the share of Muslim countries in this global market of biotechnology is very little which needs to be increased. This proposed tripartite youth forum (Pakistan-Turkey-Kazakhstan) will help promote excellence and competence in the field of agricultural biotechnology among Muslim countries.
The theme of the forum “Agriculture Biotechnology” aims at providing the best knowledge and resources to young participants to advance their research goals, the official informed. The youth forum will stimulate the desire to collaborate and change the world of agricultural biotechnology and innovation by promoting state-of-the-art practices in biotechnology research and promoting evidence-based practices.
The event will include informative talks from young as well as experienced scientists from the three countries. The event will also include keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, discussions and other educational and social events that stimulate several networking opportunities among the young participants of Pakistan, Turkey and Kazakhstan.
This youth forum is planned to be a hybrid event. The participants from all the member OIC states, who can bear their travel expenses may register for the forum and get ticket funding from their parent organizations. The topics to be covered during the forum include Genome editing and new breeding technologies, large scale genomics and genomic selection in crop and livestock breeding, speed breeding for rapid genetic gain, variants of Cas proteins and their potential applications and high throughput phonemics.
Applicants can register by filling online application form. The selected candidates will be notified through email.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

National

Process of submitting applications for govt Hajj scheme underway

Islamabad

PPP, PML-N to hold consultations for electoral reforms before general elections

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns disturbing anti-Azaan measures in India

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

1 of 2,346

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More