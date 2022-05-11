Pak-UK ‘joint strategy needed to tackle extremism, terrorism’

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and Islamabad appreciates the role of the British Government in promoting health, education and human development in Pakistan.

Talking to British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said there is a lot potential between Pakistan and UK, in tourism trade and business opportunities.

Pak-UK bilateral relations, emerging geographical, political and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

The British High Commissioner congratulated Rana Sanaullah on assuming the office of Interior Minister. The two sides also agreed to strengthen ties between the Home Office and the British Home Office to promote bilateral relations. Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistanis diaspora in UK have are playing an important role in the development of the country.

On the occasion, the British High Commissioner said that 75 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and the role of British citizens of Pakistani origin in strengthening bilateral relations is very enviable. He said that a joint strategy was needed to tackle extremism and terrorism.