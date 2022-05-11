Staff Reporter

 Pakistan, China vow to enhance cooperation to new levels; Chinese envoy meets FM

ISLAMABAD    –  Pakistan and China yesterday vowed to enhance cooperation to new levels. Talking to Chinese Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pak-China friendship was an everlasting example of infinite relations in the world. The foreign minister said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will further boost trade in the region. He said Pakistan wanted to increase trade relations with all countries of the world. The Chinese Charge d’Affaires congratulated Bilawal on assuming the post of foreign minister. Bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

