Pakistan condemns disturbing anti-Azaan measures in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday condemned in the strongest possible terms, the highly deplorable incidents involving playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter to the Muslims’ call to prayer (Azaan) at various mosques in Indian state of Karnataka.

The disturbing incidents occurred only a day after Sri Ram Sena chief made the despicable call for ‘drowning’ the Azaan through the provocative playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu religious hymns.

It is condemnable that a reprehensible so-called ‘Azaan se Azaadi’ campaign has been launched by Hindu fanatic groups in Karnataka which lays bare the new level of religious radicalism in the BJP-ruled India, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed. “It is also noted with deep regret that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques across various states in India under the pretext of ensuring ‘communal harmony’. The ‘othering’ of Muslims in India and exclusionary policies, aimed at denying their fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, only expose the deep-seated anti-Muslim prejudices in the Indian state and society,” he added.

Pakistan, he said, “calls upon the Indian government to transparently investigate the incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, and their places of worship and take measures” to stop such incidents from recurring in the future.

“The government of India must ensure the safety, security and well-being of minorities. Pakistan also calls on the international community to take note of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, and play its due role in ensuring the religious freedom and safety of the beleaguered Muslim community residing in India,” the spokesperson added.