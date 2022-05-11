Past in Perspective

“Cinema can fill in the empty spaces

of your life and your loneliness.”

–Pedro Almodovar

The world of cinema has witnessed countless advancements and changes over the course of centuries. Back in 1891, Thomas Edison invented the Kinetoscope through which 20-30-second-long silent movies could be watched by one individual at a time. Soon after, George Melies’ A Trip to the Moon employed techniques like the superimposition of images, double exposures, fading and scale models to create an entirely new standard. What followed was the sound era when music was introduced to silent movies. Slowly and surely, more advancements were made until we reached the golden age of cinema when films started to get longer, plots thickened, relatable human characters drove people to the cinemas and artificial lighting and special effects aided the quality of the movies produced. Ever since, the trajectory of growth has been uphill.