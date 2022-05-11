Constitutional crisis persists as Speaker Punjab Assembly has refused to take charge as the acting Governor of Punjab after removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police is stationed in Governor House while Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is consulting with the constitutional experts regarding the issue.

Due to the absence of a Governor in Punjab, constitution of Punjab cabinet has also been delayed.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi had sought legal opinion over assuming charge as acting Governor of Punjab.

Attacking the government, Elahi said that PML-N’s actions are unconstitutional.