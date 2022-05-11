PM flies to London for special meeting with Nawaz

PM re-activates NCOC after report of Omicron case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday summoned top party leaders for a special meeting in London to discuss some ‘important issues.’

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development Tuesday while responding to a question during a press conference in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, will be travelling to London on Tuesday night as part of a PML-N delegation to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

She said the “politically unemployed” PTI leadership was trying to build a false narrative on the visit of a PML-N delegation to London for meeting party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, which was part of the consultative process. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also accompany the delegation, she added.

Consultation in the political parties was not an unusual thing, she said, adding those who were trying to give a false impression did not have any such culture in their own party which took all its decisions in line with the whims of a single person.

The PTI leadership had nothing to their credit and that was why they were spreading fake news and resorted to building a false narrative on the so-called foreign conspiracy. On the other hand, sources told this reporter that it was most likely that the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with some senior party leaders would fly to London to attend the meeting.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is already in United Kingdom will also attend the meeting while Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khurrum Dastagir Khan are also expected to travel from Pakistan to London.

A local TV channel claimed that a ‘big decision’ is expected in this meeting but some party leaders think otherwise. Some party leaders who spoke to this scribe on the condition of anonymity claimed that the meeting is to settle some disputes within party over sharing of power with allies in centre and Punjab.

They were of the view it is not a time to take a ‘U-turn’ as propagating by rivals that Nawaz Sharif is considering to go into general elections immediately.

“In my view, Mian sab wants to put party into order as after the election of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the party leaders in other camp are feeling little uncomfortable”, a senior parliamentarian told The Nation.

He said it is not just running of governments for few months or even for a year but party leadership is eying on next general elections.

PML-N is closely watching changing political scenario in the country as it not only put its credibility and support base on stake by ousting Imran Khan from the Prime Minister House, who at the time when he was surrounded by increasing inflation and bad governance but also gave space to other political parties in Punjab.

According to sources, Nawaz has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make corrective decision, which is why he has reportedly rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

The party sources believes that during the meeting, a discussion regarding the strategy on the prices of petroleum products will also came under discussion with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the timing of this meeting is quite relevant as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general election, and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.

Apparently, the party is being run by younger Sharif in Pakistan but it is no secret that the ultimate decision making power rests with Nawaz Sharif. In recent past in the wake of no-confidence motion and after that even the allies preferred to meet Nawaz for finalising the things.

Both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, who supported PML-N to form its government in Punjab went to London to get a final node while Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along some party leaders also met Nawaz Sharif before becoming Foreign Minister.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday. During the meeting, political and overall situation in the country was discussed.

The prime minister thanked ANP for their cooperation in upholding Constitution and for the welfare and betterment of masses.

It was agreed in the meeting that all political parties will continue to work for the revival of economy and strengthening of democracy.

Also, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday and exchanged views on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, it was agreed to work in unison with all political parties for strengthening democracy and ensuring social welfare and betterment of masses.

It was also resolved that all the political parties will play their respective role in improving the country’s economy.

Taking strong exception to the resurgence of Omicron sub-variant case in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the reopening of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), a dedicated centre which used to monitor Covid and Omicron cases in Pakistan.

Official sources told the Nation that PM Shehbaz Sharif called a report from the Ministry of National Health Service’s Regulations and Coordination on the issue. On the instructions of the Prime Minister NCOC was set up initially at the National Institute of Health (NIH) where the first meeting also took place on Tuesday evening which was chaired by the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel. The meeting was given briefing on the Omicron sub-variant, and it was told there was only one case reported in a person who came from Qatar. The meeting was informed that the only patient had fully recovered; therefore there was no point of concern.

The meeting was told that entire family of the concerned person was also tested negative

The Minister would give the report to the PM on his return from London.

However, NCOC would continue to monitor the Covid-19 and Omicron situation in Pakistan.