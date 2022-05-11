Israr Ahmad

Police arrest 21 anti-social elements from different locations

Islamabad-Police have arrested 21 outlaws including four drug peddlers, gamblers and liquid sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 2,770g of hashish, 610g of heroin, 50 litres of liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
He said that following the instructions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP (Operations) directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.
According to the details, PS Nilore apprehended three accused namely Ali Raza, Abid and Kaleem Ullah and recovered 1,450g of hashish, one 12 bore repeater and one 8mm pistol from their possession. Likewise, PS Secretariat arrested two drug peddlers namely Jannat Gul and Usman and recovered 610g of heroin from their possession. PS Lohi Bher arrested accused Hussain Arif and recovered 50 litres of liquor from his possession.
PS Koral arrested nine gamblers involved in gambling on horse races namely Sami Ullah, Shehzad, Luqman, Arshad, Anas Jan, Zohaib Ali, Imtiaz, Sajawal Shoukat and Danish Arshad. PS Margala arrested two accused namely Usman Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed and recovered one SMG from their possession. PS Industrial Area arrested two accused involved in criminal activities namely Muhabbat Khan and Muhammad Danish and recovered 1,320g of hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. PS Shahzad Town arrested an accused namely Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

National

Process of submitting applications for govt Hajj scheme underway

Islamabad

PPP, PML-N to hold consultations for electoral reforms before general elections

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns disturbing anti-Azaan measures in India

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

1 of 2,346

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More