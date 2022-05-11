Police arrest 21 anti-social elements from different locations

Islamabad-Police have arrested 21 outlaws including four drug peddlers, gamblers and liquid sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 2,770g of hashish, 610g of heroin, 50 litres of liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that following the instructions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP (Operations) directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to the details, PS Nilore apprehended three accused namely Ali Raza, Abid and Kaleem Ullah and recovered 1,450g of hashish, one 12 bore repeater and one 8mm pistol from their possession. Likewise, PS Secretariat arrested two drug peddlers namely Jannat Gul and Usman and recovered 610g of heroin from their possession. PS Lohi Bher arrested accused Hussain Arif and recovered 50 litres of liquor from his possession.

PS Koral arrested nine gamblers involved in gambling on horse races namely Sami Ullah, Shehzad, Luqman, Arshad, Anas Jan, Zohaib Ali, Imtiaz, Sajawal Shoukat and Danish Arshad. PS Margala arrested two accused namely Usman Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed and recovered one SMG from their possession. PS Industrial Area arrested two accused involved in criminal activities namely Muhabbat Khan and Muhammad Danish and recovered 1,320g of hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. PS Shahzad Town arrested an accused namely Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.