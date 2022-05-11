Our Staff Reporter

Police baton charge protesting employees

PESHAWAR – After the failure of district administration and concerned high-ups to convince the protesting employees of Workers Welfare Board (WWB) to end their protest and reopen road for traffic, police resorted baton charge and used teargas to disperse the protestors. Police also arrested several protesting employees for not opening the road for vehicular traffic on the occasion.

The Workers Welfare Board Employees’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday held a protest here in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building, urging the government to implement the apex court verdict regarding regularisation of their services and other issues.

They recalled the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the employees directing the relevant authorities to regularise the services of about 3000 employees and also ordered to solve the problems of workers and take against the corrupt, but to no avail.

They asked the government to implement the decision of the Supreme Court as the Workers Welfare Board employees had been facing problems for the last several years.

