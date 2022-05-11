Problems Persist

Just when we thought we had escaped the deathly clutches of Covid-19, news of the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 broke out in Pakistan. Immediately, there were concerns about another wave sweeping across the country but it seems as though the government is taking charge before anything of the sort becomes a reality. Through orders of the restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after just a month of dissolution, the government is proactively taking steps, which should be welcomed.

For some time now, Pakistan has been fortunate enough to experience a positivity rate of just 0.49 percent nationally, with only 64 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The progress we achieved in battling the pandemic now stands to be reversed as the health ministry announced that a patient had tested positive for the new variant—BA.2.12.1—at the airport. While more details have not been released, the public can take comfort in the fact that all suspected carriers have been isolated in order to prevent an outbreak resembling that in the US and 13 other countries where the sub-variant of Omicron is being reported.

Evidently, all relevant authorities were quick to act and take the precautionary measures needed to ensure that the years’ worth of progress against the pandemic is not lost and to protect the citizens from the anguish that came from living in such unprecedented circumstances. This must be appreciated and encouraged as the only hope we have is taking action at this stage when the issue is relatively manageable.

The new variant is reported to have a higher transmission rate but, fortunately, all vaccines are highly effective against it. This makes it all the easier for the NCOC—one it is reestablished—to take control of the situation and design a strategy that prevents an outbreak. It must encourage booster shots and vaccines, reminding the public of their importance. The harsh reality is that Covid-19 is something that we may have to live with in the future so it is better for our bodies to build strong protective walls against it at this stage to mitigate any serious complications in the future. Danger is still looming and while things feel like they have gone back to normal in the country, we must always be wary of what can go wrong and how fast.