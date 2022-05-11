Process of submitting applications for govt Hajj scheme underway

RIYADH – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony says the process of submitting applications for the government Hajj scheme through banks is underway and 14,247 applications have been received in two days.

In a statement today (Tuesday) Joint Secretary Hajj Usman Saroush Alvi said that Hajj applications will be received by Friday.

He said Passport, health certificate, Saudi approved vaccine certificate and token amount must be submitted along with Hajj application.

The Secretary said that details of obligatory Hajj expenses have not been provided by Saudi Arabia yet and complete Hajj expenses will be announced only after receiving the same from Riyadh.