Our Staff Reporter

Process of submitting applications for govt Hajj scheme underway

RIYADH   –   The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony says the process of submitting applications for the government Hajj scheme through banks is underway and 14,247 applications have been received in two days.

In a statement today (Tuesday) Joint Secretary Hajj Usman Saroush Alvi said that Hajj applications will be received by Friday.

He said Passport, health certificate, Saudi approved vaccine certificate and token amount must be submitted along with Hajj application.

The Secretary said that details of obligatory Hajj expenses have not been provided by Saudi Arabia yet and complete Hajj expenses will be announced only after receiving the same from Riyadh.

More Stories
National

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

National

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinian journalist

National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get rid of Imran Khan in the next elections: Maryam Nawaz

National

Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

National

Govt to focus on youth in Budget 2022-23: Ahsan Iqbal

National

Punjab CM directs to make all CCTV cameras of Lahore city functional

National

UN urged to take note of illegal ‘delimitation’ exercise in IIOJK by India

National

Efforts being made to make Institutions topic of discussion in politics: Shujaat Hussain

National

Qureshi asks govt to revisit decision to resume trade with India

National

Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan, meets PTI leadership

1 of 8,581

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More