PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 111 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 111.22 points, with a positive change of 0.26 percent, closing at 43,504.36 points against 43,393.14 points on the last working day. A total of 233,857,431 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 305,207,779 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.864 billion against Rs9.238 billion on last trading day. As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the stock market,155 of them recorded gain and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.