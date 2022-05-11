PU experiences most progressive four years in history

LAHORE – Punjab University’s (PU) Department of Public Relations on Tuesday issued a four-year progress report of the university, claiming that the university has made new records of development and these four years have been experienced as the most progressive years in its history.

A 16-page brief report carrying graphics claims that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, the university has made unprecedented progress in academic, research and administrative fields.

The report says that the PU has improved its international ranking by 16 percent and now it is counted among the best 63 percent universities in the world. The report says that in QS Asian ranking, PU has made a jump of 87 points and now it is declared 145th best university in Asia. The report says that Nature Publishing has declared PU the No 1 university in natural sciences in Pakistan.

According to the report, till 2018, no PU subject was internationally recognized and in 2022 QS subject-wise ranking, 15 subjects of PU have been ranked. The report says that PU has been ranked world’s 101-150 top institutions in the subject of Petroleum Engineering and the top 101-130 institutions in the subject of religious studies.

It says that keeping in view national and academic requirements for the next 50 years, PU has been academically restructured and 67 new teaching and research institutions had been created while several departments had been upgraded.

The report states that for the first time, PU has particularly promoted and encouraged those research projects which could resolve socio-economic problems of the country. He said that due to encouragement of research, the PU teachers had published 1070 impact factor research papers in 2020. The report says that the university had made unprecedented appointments and promotions in these four years which have never been witnessed before.

According to the report, for the first time in the recent 50-year history of PU, 8 meetings of the Senate have been organized in four years as per the requirement of the calendar while previously, a gap of 8 to 10 years can be seen between two meetings of the Senate. To ensure a model of good governance, the university has been run through statutory bodies. The university also took a number of exclusive initiatives during the period of COVID-19 to serve mankind, academia and the country.