Public gathering by Imran Khan in Attock to be historic, predicts Shafqat

ATTOCK-PTI President Punjab and former minister Shafqat Mehmood, while checking the arrangements in District Council Attock Stadium said that the public gathering addressed by Imran Khan on 12th May in Attock will be a historic one and will be an eye-opener for those who hatched conspiracies against PTI leadership.

He was accompanied by MNA Tahir Sadiq, former SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, former Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, former Minister Muhammad Anwar Malik, MPA Jamshed Altaf, District President PTI Attock Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Malik Khurram Ali Khan and other PTI office bearers were also present. Shafqat Mehmood said that people are angry over what has been done in Pakistan against an elected Prime Minister and now those who looted billions are sitting on treasury benches. He regretted that horse trading was at its peak and said that transparent elections were the only solution and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner was controversial and must be removed. Shafqat Mehmood while talking about the removal of the Punjab Governor said that only President has the authority in this context. He said that in the next elections PTI candidates from Attock district will clean sweep.