Punjab announces summer vacations in schools

The Punjab education department on Wednesday finalized the summer vacations schedule for all public and private educational institutions.

According to Punjab School Education Department, the summer vacations in schools and other educational institutions will begin from June 1 till July 31.

The new academic year 2022-23 will start from August 1, according to education department.

Similarly, the examinations of classes 1-8 will begin in the month of May and results would be announced before May 31.

Recently, the Sindh education department also announced to start the new academic year 2022-23 from August 1.

It was also agreed to hold annual examinations of elementary classes (grade 4-8) from May 2 while the matriculation examinations will begin from May 17. The results of the examinations will be announced on July 17.

The intermediate examinations will begin from June 15 while the Higher Secondary Schools (HSC) will open admissions from July 1 to 31.

The examination papers will consist of 40% MCQs and 60% of detailed questions, the Sindh education steering committee announced.