Punjab CM directs to make all CCTV cameras of Lahore city functional

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed to set up of a separate cell for managing Lahore’s traffic and ordered that the problems of safe city project employees should be resolved soon.

He was chairing a meeting on the occasion of his visit to Punjab Safe City Project on Wednesday during which he was briefed about the city’s CCTV monitoring system.

The meeting was attended by Sen. Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Imran Goraya, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), chairman P&D, COO Punjab Safe City Authority and others.

Hamza Shahbaz further directed to initiate action against vehicles plying with unauthorized number plates adding that roads’ lane marking should be completed on a priority basis. The safe city project is very important to safeguarding the people’s lives and the credit for launching this flagship program goes to the PML-N, he added.

He directed that all the CCTV cameras be made functional without delay and regretted that there is no justification for what has been done with this 17.5 billion rupees project during the last two years.

We are answerable to the people and no further delay should occur; the chief minister emphasized and instructed that matters should be settled early with the Chinese company according to relevant rules and regulations.

