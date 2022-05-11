Punjab Governor Removed

The new government may be unpleasantly surprised to find that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will not give up whatever little power it has remaining in the centre without exploring all and any avenues it has left. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after many showdowns in the National Assembly and courts, may have been successful in ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, yet the legal challenges concerning appointments of posts persist in being a problem and getting in the way of a functional government.

The issue of executive officials, who cannot so easily be ousted in a vote of no-confidence, has become a particular headache for the new government. After Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath to the new cabinet, the government wanted to denotify him. The problem is that the Governor may be removed on the order of the President, who is also a PTI party member and who refused to act upon the Prime Minister’s advice.

The federal government appears to be tired of PTI’s antics, and, in what could end up triggering another constitutional crisis, went ahead and denotified the Punjab Governor anyway. However, while this may eventually go in the government’s favour, the notification will no doubt be contested in the courts.

While technically, the Constitution, through Article 48 (2) does leave room for interpretation in allowing a President to act at his discretion in respect of any matter in respect of which he is empowered by the Constitution to do so, legal opinion, for the most part, seems to favour the government on the argument that the appointment and removal of the governor are not within that discretion. However, that is an issue that will no doubt be decided in the courts. What does seem certain however, is that this uncertainty and lack of governance in Punjab, prevailing from the conduct of the President and Governor, shall continue.