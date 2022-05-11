News Desk

Punjab PDWP approves various development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,805.155 million.

These schemes were approved in the 76th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Construction of metalled roads and Pile Foundation Bridge on Sanghar Nallah for Tehsil Complex, Shah Suleman Stadium, Mini Zoo and TEVTA Centre etc., Length 4.00 Km, Tehsil Taunsa Sharif, District D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,159.067 million, Dualization of road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minar Road to Chichoki Malian via Allama Mashriqi Park along Railway Line, Length 11.15 Km, District Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 750.393 million and Rehabilitation of Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal (Controlling Seepage / Water Logging along Trimmu-Sidhani Link Canal) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,895.695 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

