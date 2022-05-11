Qureshi asks govt to revisit decision to resume trade with India

Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf vice-chair Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Shehbaz Sharif has decided to resume the trade with India and the government should review its decision.

Talking to the presser, Shah Mahmood said that it has come to our notice that Shehbaz Sharif’s government has decided to resume trade with India and he is deploying 15 officers in the Pakistani embassy in India but we had opposed the resumption of trade with India after the discussion in the cabinet at that time.

Qureshi further added that at the Foreign Office, he took a clear stand and on 5th August 2019, India has taken action in Kashmir against the UN resolutions.

He said that in Imran Khan’s government there was a proposal in the cabinet to open trade with India and this decision was to be benefited us but the cabinet and he also opposed the decision.

“Bilawal Bhutto is also silent on this decision. Have you [Bilawal] consulted the Azad Kashmir government on this decision? You have hurt the feelings of the oppressed people in Kashmir and the government should reconsider this decision. Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir will also react to your decision. If India had reduced oppression in Kashmir, then there is another matter. Has the status of Kashmir been restored there? No, has India been repressed there? No, if not then this decision should be reversed,” Shah Mahmood said.

PTI leader also added that there is a serious water crisis at present, farmers of Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and farmers are protesting but India is building a new project on the river Chenab and violating the Indus Basin Agreement and Bilawal’s silence on all these issues have raised a lot of questions.