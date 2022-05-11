Agencies

Robbers injure man for offering resistance

PANJGUR – One person sustained injuries after he offered resistance to snatchers during snatching of his motorcycle snatching in Khuda Abadan area of district Panjgur in Balochistan province on Tuesday. However, snatchers managed to flee after snatching the motorcycle. According to rescue sources, one person namely Naeem son of Bihar Baloch, resident of Tasp, sustained injuries after offering resistance to snatchers during robbery bid in Khudaabadan area of district Panjgur. The injured was shifted to Panjgur Hospital for treatment. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.

 

