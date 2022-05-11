APP

Rupee sheds Rs1.13

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.13 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 188.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 187.52.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 186 and Rs 190 respectively.

The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.38 and closed at Rs 199.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 197.01. The Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs 1.44, whereas an increase of Rs 2.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 232.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs 230.25. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisas to close at Rs 51.36 and Rs50.29 respectively.

 

 

 

