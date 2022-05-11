Shan Foods, SehatKahani join hands

KARACHI PR – Shan Foods CEO Sikandar Nawaz Tiwana and Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO SehatKahani, signed an agreement to initiate a strategic collaboration between the two parties.

The partnership will benefit female doctors who have been out of practice and wish to join the medical workforce through telemedicine. Shan has initiated this conversation in their latest #OathForHer Campaign & aims to take this cause forward.

SehatKahani is an a female focused health provider network.

As per the Medical Council of Pakistan 77% of female doctors are unable to practice medicine, which has a significant impact not only on women but the overall healthcare system in Pakistan. Shan strongly believes this collaboration will contribute towards bridging this gap by prompting women to come back to the medical workforce using the flexibility & convenience provided by SehatKahani’s platform. Shan Foods is a global food brand and a pioneer in recipe mixes. The vision for Shan remains to be an iconic culinary brand enjoyed on every table, every day across the world.