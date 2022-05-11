SHC summons respondents in Dua Zehra case on May 19

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned the respondents in Dua Zehra marriage case to appear before the court on May 19.

The SHC also issued summons to the home department, Sindh Inspector General of Police, SSP and SHO.

Counsel for Dua’s parents told the court that his clients wanted to meet their child. Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro replied that the problem was that the girl had already given her statement to the police.

On the other hand, Ali Mehdi, Dua’s father, filed a petition in the court against the alleged kidnapping/forced marriage of his daughter.

Talking to media persons, Ali Mehdi demanded that his daughter be brought to the court so that she could get her statement recorded.

On April 25, it had been reported that there were conflicting reports about the recovery of teen age girl, Dua Zehra, who had gone missing a week ago from the Al-Falah area of Karachi. While on one hand, the Karachi police claimed that the girl had been found by Lahore police.

Earlier, the sources said she had reportedly tied the knot with a boy named Zaheer Ahmad who is resident of Lahore.

According to an earlier story, the police had also found the photocopy of Dua Zehra’s Nikah Nama. They took the girl in their custody and were ascertaining the originality of the Nikah document.

The girl reportedly stepped out of her house a week ago to dispose of garbage when she went missing. After the case was highlighted on social media, the Karachi police became active and started pursuing the case rigorously.