News Desk

Sindh CNG stations closed again for 72 hours

In a new schedule, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced to shut down CNG stations in the province for 72 hours in the ongoing week.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on May 13 till 8am on May 16.

He said gas supply to all RLNG stations will also remain suspended during the period.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read.

The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

National

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinian journalist

National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get rid of Imran Khan in the next elections: Maryam Nawaz

National

Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

National

Govt to focus on youth in Budget 2022-23: Ahsan Iqbal

National

Punjab CM directs to make all CCTV cameras of Lahore city functional

National

UN urged to take note of illegal ‘delimitation’ exercise in IIOJK by India

National

Efforts being made to make Institutions topic of discussion in politics: Shujaat Hussain

National

Qureshi asks govt to revisit decision to resume trade with India

National

Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan, meets PTI leadership

1 of 8,193

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More