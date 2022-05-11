Taro partners with Muawin to redefine BNPL in Pakistan

LAHORE PR – In a historic industry first, Taro Technologies, a leading BNPL platform, has collaborated with Muawin, Pakistan’s first licensed B2B digital lender, to turbocharge Taro’s launch. This partnership will allow both FinTechs to integrate and offer seamless financing for both end-customers and merchants across Pakistan.

As BNPL growth booms both globally and locally, Pakistan has taken a leading approach, being one of the first countries to require licensing for BNPL financing. This positions Pakistan as a global leader for consumer protection, ensuring BNPL players are offering fair and responsible loans. Knowing this, it becomes clear why this partnership is so critical: it positions Taro to be the first BNPL company able to lend and scale while keeping Pakistani consumers safe. Pakistan is also seeing a lending boom in the B2B space, with Muawin being the forefront leader, signing giants in the gig-economy, retail, and agri verticals. Muawin champions building value through fruitful partnerships which aid financial growth for individuals and small businesses, while increasing financial inclusion in the country. As Muawin focuses on B2B BNPL itself, partnering with Taro will allow them to finance end-consumers while simultaneously opening financing opportunities across merchant supply chains who have traditionally found it hard to avail financing.