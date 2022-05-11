Treasury MPs assail President for not fulfilling constitutional duties

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N senior lawmakers in Tuesday’s National Assembly proceedings strongly criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for creating a disturbing situation in the country.

The ruling party blamed the former Prime Minister for making an attempt to create anarchy in the country and President Arif Alvi for not performing his legal and constitutional obligations.

The first private members day of the National Assembly during the present government witnessed a very thin presence of lawmakers and could not be run for more than an hour due to an incomplete quorum [86 MNAs] in the house. Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif, on a point of order, blamed PTI government for conspiring against the country. “Imran Khan has made a number of attempts to create civil disobedience situation by his act. Are these attempts not a help for the powers against our nuclear programme?” he questioned.

The minister said that PTI had already brought the country on the verge of anarchy by violating constitution and democratic norms. He said responsibility rests with all segments of society to uphold law and constitution. He also condemned the recent disrespectful incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabawi. Another senior member of ruling party [PML-N] Ayaz Sadiq strongly criticised President Arif Alvi for not signing the summary moved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “It was violation of the constitution. President should have performed his duty according to the constitution” he said. The proceedings of the house were disrupted by member of the opposition party [GDA] Ghous Bux Mehar by pointing out lack of quorum in the house.

The GDA members also walked out from the proceedings of the house for not announcing the schedule for appointing the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The MQM, the allied partner of the coalition government, also threatened the government for not participating the proceedings over the matter of their sitting plan in the house. “We [MQM-P] have been given seat at the corner, which is not acceptable. We would not sit in the house on these seats,” said MQM-P’s Kishwar Zohra.

Earlier, the house was informed that the government is utilizing all available resources to bring down prices of the essential items in the country. Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, responding to a call attention notice moved by Tahira Aurangzeb, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after assuming his office, had announced a massive relief package to protect people from high inflation.

She said under the package 19 essential items were provided at subsidized rates through the Utility Stores network across Pakistan. She said a ten-kilogram bag of wheat flour was sold at the rate of 400 rupees and sugar at 70 rupees per kilogrammes through Utility Stores.

She said the Federal Government is also requesting provinces to contribute in this regard to provide essential items to the people at lower rates. Presenting Consumer Price Index of the last six weeks, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said wheat flour and sugar prices decreased by over 17 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

With the onset of the proceedings, the lawmakers from the treasury benches introduced three bills include “ The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “ The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022)” in the house.