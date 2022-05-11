Staff Reporter

UK envoy meets Bilawal; felicitates him over becoming FM

ISLAMABAD    –   British High Commissioner, Christian Turner yesterday held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to felicitate him on his new role as the FM. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and British High Commissioner Christian Turner discussed further expansion of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said. On the occasion, FM Bilawal said Pakistan-UK relations have historically been strong and “we will take these relations forward in mutual interest.” He said Pakistan and Britain will further develop economic and trade relations to achieve common interests.

