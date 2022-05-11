Anadolu

Ukraine’s president thanks Germany, Netherlands for their support amid war

Ukraine’s president thanked Germany and the Netherlands on Tuesday for the comprehensive support they have provided to his country since Russia launched the war.

Referring to his separate meetings with German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock and her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the two diplomats for the support from their countries in such difficult times.

He stressed that the support and cooperation received from the two countries is significantly important for Ukraine.

“Open, friendly conversation with President Zelenskyy, together with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra,” Baerbock said on Twitter.

“The conversation focused on assistance to Ukraine in the military sphere and reconstruction, as well as on how to solve the blockade of much-needed global food exports from Ukraine,” she added.

Additionally, the Dutch diplomat shared on Twitter: “Excellent conversation with president @ZelenskyyUa, together with @ABaerbock.”

“I emphasised that the Netherlands continues to fully support #Ukraine. With military equipment & crushing sanctions against Russia. Ukraine can count on us when the time for reconstruction arrives,” he noted.

At least 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 others injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

