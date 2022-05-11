Muhammad Asad Chaudhry

Usman Chachar named new AJK chief secretary

ISLAMABAD   –    The Establishment Division on Tuesday appointed a BS-21 officer Muhammad Usman Chachar as new Chief Secretary to the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Usman Chachar is a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, and he had served most of the time in Sindh province where lastly, he was working as additional chief secretary. Earlier, Shakeel Qadir Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was serving as AJK’s chief secretary,   who is now transferred and posted as additional secretary in Power Division. Meanwhile in another notification, Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as additional secretary in Power Division has been transferred and posted to the Finance Division.

