We’ll promote sports and populate the grounds: Issani

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner South Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani has said that providing healthy activities to the youth is a part of the society and they will continue to extend all possible cooperation to sports organizations and athletes to promote sports and populate the grounds. He expressed these views in a meeting with Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator and District South Sports Committee Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan at his office after assuming the charge. “The full patronage of sports and athletes and the problems being faced by the youth will be addressed on priority basis. We will promote and develop sports in order to make our society, city and country healthy, active and competitive.” Ghulam Muhammad Khan congratulated Abdul Sattar Issani on assuming the post of Deputy Commissioner South on behalf of sports organizations and athletes and said: “District South is the only district in Karachi where talent exists in all fields of sports. And the youth here has made Pakistan proud in the world through their talent.” Issani assured that barriers to healthy activities of youth in South District will be removed while steps will be taken in this regard in consultation with sports organizations. He directed Ghulam Muhammad to convene a meeting of the South District Sports Committee to get acquainted with the problems of sports organizations and to compile an annual calendar of sports competitions.