Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan, meets PTI leadership

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad during his visit to Pakistan has met with other people from political and non-political circles.

According to sources, Zalmay Khalilzad also met the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During the meeting, the rapidly changing political situation in Pakistan was discussed.

It should be noted that Zalmay Khalilzad has served as the US Special Representative for Afghanistan for a long time. He is also considered close to the US establishment.