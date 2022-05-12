Our Staff Reporter

2 famous food centres sealed over inadequate parking area causing traffic congestion

KARACHI – During an anti-encroachment operation, the district administration of Karachi Central sealed two food centres in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis, on Wednesday.
Following directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding removal of encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Liaquatabad Sana Tariq Syed along with anti-encroachment team of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) took action in commercial area of Liaqatabad No 2 and demolished structures which were causing traffic congestion and problems for pedestrians.
The anti-encroachment team sealed off Qadri and Ghousia Biryani centers in Liaquatabad due to inadequate arrangement of parking that was resulting into traffic congestion in the area.
However, the said food centres may resume their business activities after ensuring of proper parking mechanism for vehicles, as per the authorities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories
Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

National

Lifetime ban over defection severe penalty: CJP

National

Dollar crosses Rs190 amid upward drive

National

Confusion over general elections

National

Faisal Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

National

LHC issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi’s application

National

Party funds were mishandled before 2013, admits Tehreek-e-Insaf

1 of 866

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More