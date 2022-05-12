Our Staff Reporter

Abdul Qadir Baloch joins National Party

QUETTA – Prominent tribal leader and social activ-ist Abdul Qadir Baloch, along with his family and like-minded friends, an-nounced to join the National Party on Wednesday.  He made the announcement following the meeting with the National Party leader Abdul Malik Baloch at NP district secretariat Gwadar showing full confi-dence in the Baloch leadership and agreeing with the aims and objectives of the National Party.

National Party Central Leader Senator Kohhda Akram Dashti, Haji Fida Hussain Dashti, Former Justice Shakeel Ahmed Baloch, Wajah Abul Hassan, Nisar Bizen-jo, Dr. Noor Baloch, Ashraf Hussain, Dis-trict President Faiz Naguri, Provincial Fisheries Secretary Adam Qadir Bakhsh, CC Member Madam Tahira Khurshid were also present.

 

