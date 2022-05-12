News Desk

Aleem Khan refuses to accept ministry in Punjab

Estranged PTI MPA Abdul Aleem Khan has refused to accept ministry in the provincial government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

According to a spokesperson for Aleem Khan, the PTI leader refused the offer while thanking PML-N leaders for making offer to him.

The estranged PTI leader has from the very first day conveyed to the PML-N leadership that he was not interested in getting ministries with his spokesman saying that report of his appointment as a minister was fake.

“He will not accept any ministry or any official status in the provincial government,” he said.

On May 08, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz constituted a committee to bring reforms in prisons with estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan as its convener.

According to the notification, Aleem Khan would lead the committee as it convener while Salman Rafique, Ayesha Chaudhry, Aneeza Fatima, Ali Raza Shah will also be part of the body aimed at bringing prison reforms.

It will also include additional chief secretary home, additional secretary prison, and members of civil society.

The terms of references (TORs) for the committee has also been notified as it is being mandated to make suggestions for bringing improvement in prisons and measures needed for the welfare of the prisoners.

