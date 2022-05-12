ANF seizes heroin from passenger at airport

RAWALPINDI – A drug-smuggling bid was foiled jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) at the New Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, informed sources.

According to sources, a passenger identified as Muhammad Qurban hailing from Jhelum was travelling to Abu Dhabi from Islamabad via Emirates flight EY-232 when the ANF and ASF personnel took him into custody on suspicion, interrogated him and found 1.012kg of heroin from his trolley bag. During the investigation, the passenger disclosed that he had concealed heroin tactfully in the trolley bag.

The passenger was shifted to the ANF police station where a case has been registered against him while further investigation is underway.