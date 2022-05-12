Israr Ahmad

ANF seizes heroin from passenger at airport

RAWALPINDI – A drug-smuggling bid was foiled jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) at the New Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, informed sources.

According to sources, a passenger identified as Muhammad Qurban hailing from Jhelum was travelling to Abu Dhabi from Islamabad via Emirates flight EY-232 when the ANF and ASF personnel took him into custody on suspicion, interrogated him and found 1.012kg of heroin from his trolley bag. During the investigation, the passenger disclosed that he had concealed heroin tactfully in the trolley bag.

The passenger was shifted to the ANF police station where a case has been registered against him while further investigation is underway.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Shah says water shortage to end by June 30

Islamabad

NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

National

Lifetime ban over defection severe penalty: CJP

National

Dollar crosses Rs190 amid upward drive

1 of 2,363

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More