Carbonated drinks factory sealed in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD – Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin on Wednesday sealed a factory producing substandard carbonated drinks in the bottles of various popular brands during a raid in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.
A team of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration conducted a raid following direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and caught the suspect red-handed.
The samples was taken for further legal action and seized around 10,000 empty bottles, fake labels, some gas cylinders, filling machine, mixing machine and chemicals.
Talking to media, Yamin said that rising demand for beverages in the summer stimulates the counterfeit mafia and the consumption of counterfeit and unhealthy beverages had adverse effects on health.
He vowed that civil administration would continue taking indiscriminate action across the city.

