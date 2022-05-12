Chaudhry Salik gets portfolio of Investment Board

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been appointed as Federal Minister for Investment Board on Thursday.

Following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister.

The notification also stated that Chaudhry Salik will also be responsible for Chinese and other foreign direct investment and special measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salik Hussain was sworn in as the Federal Minister on April 22 and he remained the Federal Minister without a portfolio for almost three weeks.

