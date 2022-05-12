CM approves Rs10m special funds for PHE department

QUETTA – Chief Minister of Balochitan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday took no-tice of unavailability of drinking water in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti and also ap-proved the release of special funds of Rs.10 million to PHE department on emergency basis.

According to a statement issued from the CM Secretariat, the release of funds has enabled Public Health Engineer (PHE) to supply water to the residents of the af-fected areas through tankers after taking notice of the unavailability of water in Pirkoh. The CM Balochistan further di-rected that the supply of water by tank-ers should be continued till the onset of monsoon rains and increase in water re-serves.

Moreover, he had also directed Commis-sioner Sibi Division to personally monitor the steps taken to resolve the water cri-sis.