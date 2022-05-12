COAS Gen Bajwa attends War Game session at Kharian

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallisation of the formation’s plans.

According to ISPR, The COAS also witnessed field demonstrations encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

COAS appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

At the War Game session, COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations.

The COAS commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime while further emphasising on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.