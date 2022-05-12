News Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa attends War Game session at Kharian

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallisation of the formation’s plans.

According to ISPR, The COAS also witnessed field demonstrations encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

COAS appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

At the War Game session, COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations.

The COAS commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime while further emphasising on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

National

PM condemns Karachi blast; grieves over death, injuries to 8 persons

National

Covid should be dealt under scientific evidence: Bilawal

National

PTI rejects PML-N govt’s decision to ‘resume’ trade with India

National

Pakistan-Azerbaijan intertwined in unbreakable bond of mutual affection: NA Speaker

National

Chief Secretary directs Commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft

1 of 8,149

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More