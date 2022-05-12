Confusion over general elections

ISLAMABAD – Several parties united to remove former prime minister Imran Khan but there is no consensus yet over when to call the general elections. The Pakistan People’s Party was never for early elections and it wanted the parliament to complete the term but see off Imran Khan. For it early election was the second option.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) thought time was ripe for early elections when Imran Khan was in power but the party leadership has changed the mind since assuming power.

Although the PML-N has two opinions within the party over the elections, the top leadership – Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif – are convinced the parliament should complete its tenure which ends in the third quarter of the next year – more than a year away.

This is in contrast to the views of PML-N hawk Khawaja Mohammed Asif – the Defence Minister – who thinks the election can take place within a couple of months.

In an interview, Asif said the new general elections in Pakistan are possible before the retirement of Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa in November.

He believed there was a high probability that the interim setup may also wind up before November and a new government takes charge before the appointment of the new army chief.

Yesterday, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, however, ruled out early elections. He contended that fresh general elections in Pakistan will be conducted after the electoral reforms and amendments in the National Accountability Bureau laws.

Zardari shot down the early election suggestion and he is supported by the whole party including PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, there is disagreement among the coalition partners and even within the PML-N over when to go for the election.

He remarked that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has his own thinking and has to follow his party – the PML-N.

Zardari mentioned the PML-N had agreed with him that the talks about the new army chief will get underway only after the electoral reforms are completed.

“We have to change laws before going to fresh elections so a selected never returns to power. If it takes three or four months, but they have to ensure the policies are implemented, and the process is improved,” he underlined.

Zardari also disclosed that he had a discussion with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last night and had explained to him to conduct the elections as soon as the electoral reforms were completed. “I am listening and watching. I kept saying that the previous elections were rigged. We have to now make sure there is no rigging in future,” the PPP leader said. He also said that bureaucrats should be detached from NAB.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari maintained that elections would be useless without reforms. “There is no rush for elections. If there are no electoral reforms, then there will be the same rigging allegations,” he argued.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi also backed his party Co-Chairman overt the election issue. “We are prepared for elections but the main reason behind removing Imran Khan was to carry election and accountability reforms. If we don’t do that there is no change. We need to have a fair and free election,” he said.

Independent analysts believed the main ruling partners – the PPP and the PML-N – will likely delay elections until the completion of the parliament’s five-year term despite some voices within the coalition for early polls.