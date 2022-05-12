Our Staff Reporter

Consultations underway to reduce commodities prices

LAHORE – Consultative process is underway to reduce the prices of essential commodities on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. A consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of MPA Bilal Yasin here at Chief Minister office on Wednesday. A delegation led by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Dr Sajjad Arshad attended the meeting and assured their cooperation for reduction of chicken meat prices. During the meeting, MPA Bilal Yasin vowed that all available resources would be spent to provide relief to the common man. The role of middlemen will be reduced to reduce the gap between the wholesale and retail prices, he added. Issues facing the poultry sector were also discussed during the meeting. Chairman Poultry Association informed the meeting that prices of chicken meat have been declining for the last two-three days and it will come down further. He said that poultry association would co-operate with the government for reduction of chicken meat price to provide relief to the people.

 

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that they were committed to provide chicken meat to the people at reasonable prices. Members of Punjab Assembly Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Livestock and concerned officers attended the meeting. Vice Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Dr Abdul Karim, former Chairman Abdul Basit, Secretary Major (retd) Javed Bukhari, SM Sabir and others were also present.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Lahore

Inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama notified

Lahore

LDA auctions six plots in city

Lahore

SKMT providing hope against cancer for over 27 years

Lahore

PFA discards 380-litre substandard juice

Lahore

Court extends interim bail of PA secretary, MPA

Lahore

Secretary prosecution suspends 5 prosecutors over absence from duty

Lahore

Security further beefed up in city

1 of 122

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More