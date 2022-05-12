Court extends interim bail of PA secretary, MPA

LAHORE – A sessions court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Secretary Punjab Assembly and an MPA till May 25 in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and MPA Inayat-Ullah Mailk appeared before the court and got their attendance marked, during the proceedings. The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be completed yet. The court adjourned further hearing till May 25 besides extending interim bail of both accused.