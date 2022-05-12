Agencies

Direct Reduction of Iron Plant at Port Qasim on cards

KARACHI- Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that establishment of Direct Reduction of Iron Plant at Port Qasim will open new doors of investment in this sector and Sindh government has taken many initiatives to bring more investors to motivate them to set up their plants in Special Economic Zones in Sindh. This he said while talking to a delegation of Tuwaiqi Steel Mills here on Wednesday in his office.  The delegation was led by Zaigham Adil Rizvi, Director Projects. On this occasion, CEO SEZMC Abdul Aziz Uqaili was also present. In the meeting, Zaigham Adil Rizvi shared an update on Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art Direct Reduction of Iron Plant to be set up at Port Qasim. He said that the project was expected to bring in an investment of more than $300 million.

