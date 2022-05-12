District price control committee to plug artificial price-hike reactivated

MULTAN – Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed decided to reactivate district price control committee to control price hike trend at district level.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Multan Division and attended by Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and other officials concerned. He directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids to abolish artificial inflation and address public complaints as early as possible. The Commissioner also instructed officials to launch crackdown against hoarding of diesel.

Meanwhile, the wheat procurement target was also enhanced from 638,507 metric tonnes to 791,475 metric tonnes. Dr. Irshad remarked that the initial target of wheat procurement had been successfully achieved.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed that Rs 8 lakh fines were imposed on profiteers, while 22 petrol pumps were sealed. To curtail the practice of diesel hoarding, the officials conducted 1914 raids, during which 10 FIRs were registered against the petrol pump owners. The owners were also fined Rs one million, the officials stated.

Meanwhile, Farmers must get soil analyzed from laboratory to get knowledge of soil strength and weaknesses to ensure balanced application of fertilizers for healthier cotton production, said the spokesman of Agriculture Department on Wednesday.

He said that need-based or balanced application of fertilizers could increase cotton production by 25-30 percent.

He said that farmers having weaker soil must apply 1.75 bags of DAP, 3.5 bags of Urea, 1.5 bag of SOP or MOP per acre and the soil with medium strength would need 1.5 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea, 1.5 bag of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP. The spokesman added that the fertile land should get 1.25 bag of DAP, 3 bags of Urea, 1.5 bags of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP. The recommendation is meant for main cotton sowing areas including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan, he told.

The spokesman also prescribed fertilizers application in secondary cotton sowing areas including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bakhar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan.

He said that weak soil in secondary cotton areas should get 1.75 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or one bag of MOP. Medium fertile land should get 1.5 bags of DAP, 3 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or one bag of MOP. Fertile land should get 1.25 bags of DAP, 2.5 bags of Urea, 1.25 bags of SOP or a bag of MOP.

Farmers should apply full recommended quantity of potassium and phosphorous fertilizers at the time of sowing. However, in case of Nitrogen, one-third be applied at the time of sowing, one-third at buds formation and remaining at flower stage, he added.