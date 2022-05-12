Imran Mukhtar

EAC to facilitate PTI chairman, CPB in award of tickets

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday formed the Election Analysis Cell (EAC) that will work as a think tank for former prime minister Imran Khan and party’s Central Parliamentary Board (CPB) to take final decisions regarding award of tickets for the next general elections.

A notification issued by Secretary General PTI Asad Umar says that EAC will comprise 10 members including its Chairman Riaz Fatyana, member of the National Assembly (MNA).

The members of the cell are former Chief Whip of PTI in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Saleh Muhammad Khan, Junaid Akbar, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto, Niamat Zehri, Syed Zahoor Agha, Rai Azizullah and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.

10-member panel headed by Riaz Fatyana will work as a think tank

“It is hereby notified that Election Analysis Cell (EAC) is being constituted with immediate effect,” the notification said, adding that the cell will provide an independent analysis on the recommendations submitted by the party’s provincial parliamentary boards to the CPB. “The alternate view provided by EAC will facilitate the Chairman and Central Parliamentary Board for final decision-making regarding award of PTI tickets.”

The EAC shall not be authorised to make any decisions in this regard and final decision on award of PTI tickets shall rest with the CPB, according to the notification. An office-bearer of the PTI’s Central Secretariat said that the cell has been made for selection of most appropriate candidates for PTI tickets as there were a plethora of complaints over the award of party tickets during the last general elections.

 

