ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday has unanimously dismissed the PTI references, seeking disqualification of its 20 MNAs over defection and termed the references contradictory to the Article 63A. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Shah Mohammad Jatoi and Nisar Ahmed Durrani heard the case of de-seating Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s 20 dissident parliamentarians.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has announced its reserved judgment over the declaration made by the then NA deputy speaker against 20 PTI dissident lawmakers, seeking their disqualification under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP has unanimously decided against de-seating 20 MNAs as the references did not provide evidences against MNAs.

Earlier, The ECP has also dismissed the PTI plea for submitting more evidence in case of 26 dissident lawmakers.

It must be noted here that the dissident members had opposed giving permission to PTI to present more evidences in the case at this stage.

When contacted, the PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the PTI rejected the decision of Commission and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that he requested the Commission to provide him a copy of the decision so that he could file an appeal against the ECP decision.

While talking to the Nation, Noor Alam Khan’s counsel said that the PTI had made allegations in references which they could not prove before the Commission, adding that his client has neither joined other political parties nor joined parliamentary parties.

He said that constitutionally, the activities of a parliamentarian outside of parliament is not a violation of 63 A.

He said that the PTI had sent references to the ECP without any evidences available with them, and said that’s why the PTI lawyer requested for presenting more evidences.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the ECP, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the ECP is responsible for the current political crisis in the country.

| Unanimously decides to dismiss references against lawmakers due to unavailability of evidence | PTI says will challenge verdict in SC

Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan did not have full confidence in the chief election commissioner and also in the ECP.

The PTI has lashed out at the ECP for dismissing references against its 20 dissident MNAs and said that it would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference here said his party was ‘disappointed’ with the ECP decision. “We would approach the court against the decision.”

Qureshi said, adding that the constitutional institutions should not be criticised but they must also show responsibility.

He said that his party had sent references to the ECP against dissident MNAs, to de-seat them under Article 63-A of the Constitution on the basis of evidence. But the PTI was not allowed to argue the case before the commission on technical grounds.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood said that they would fight a legal battle to stop the way of horse-trading in the country once for all. “The nation will not accept such decisions at all,” he said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the ECP decision was partial and biased, and this decision would provide protection to horse-trading and floor crossing. He said that his party would move against the ECP for an action after examining all legal options.

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that such decisions destroy institutions. He added that the outcome of the decision was already apparent.

He reiterated the party would fight against such ‘lawlessness’ and prevail with the people’s support. “This decision of the ECP will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” he also said, adding, a reference would be filed against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Chaudhry said that ECP was stressing that the dissidents have not abandoned the party despite the fact that they were participating in the parliamentary party meetings of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and had remained part of conspiracies against party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. “The Election Commission has become the PML-N’s B-team,” he alleged.