Efficient monitoring and successful cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Establishment of Lahore Waste Management Company was aimed at introducing a state of the art solid waste management system in the city at par with international standards which could not only keep the city clean but could also pave the way for waste-to-energy projects in future. In order to meet international best practices, strict monitoring has always been given a special importance along with availability of machinery. That’s why, the solid waste management system in Lahore has always come up to the expectations by ensuring cleanliness. Likewise the past, Lahore Waste Management Company and the officials of district administration mobilized and utilized all resources on this Eid starting from Chand Raat on the directions of CM Punjab Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and under the leadership of CS Punjab Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal. Led by Secretary Local Government and Community Development, Dr. Naeem Rauf, LWMC ensured strict monitoring and compliance of this special Eid Cleanliness Operation from Chand Raat. Under the guidance of Commissioner Lahore Capt. (R) Usman and DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha, CEO LWMC Ms. Rafia Haider spearheaded the operations and ensured implementation on the cleanliness plan in letter and spirit. The District Administration devised a comprehensive monitoring plan which helped in 100% management of the solid waste in every nook and corner of the city. Monitoring of Zero-Waste Operation, Transfer Station and temporary collection points was done before Eid to ensure dumping of solid waste in environment-friendly manner. CEO LWMC Ms. Rafia Haider visited different areas of the city during 3 days of Eid. She paid surprise visits to Outfall South, Outfall North workshops and temporary collection points in Samanabad and Saggian areas in order to check presence of vehicles and staff. Availability of 100 % operational vehicles and staff in the field was ensured in first shift while 65% of the operational vehicles remained present in the field in second shift.

12344 LWMC workers managed 19000 tons of waste during 3 days of Eid. In this special cleanliness drive, entry/exit points of the city, graveyards, commercial markets, mosques, Eidgahs, parks & recreational spots, streets, open plots, main roads and walled city were cleaned. All the officers and staff of the LWMC were on duty during Eid holidays and all of them remained active in the field. A comprehensive plan was devised with the help of district administration for cleanliness drive on Eid and the cleanliness operation was conducted successfully from Chand Raat onwards. Commissioner and DC Lahore also monitored this special operation. CEO LWMC Ms. Rafia Haider, who remained active herself in the field, distributed sweets among LWMC works in different parts of the city. Mechanical washing and cleanliness of all major parks and 175 mosques and Eidgahs was completed before 0600 hours on Eid day. More than 223 graveyards were cleaned. Mechanical washing and sweeping of main arteries of the city was conducted. Monitoring officers remained present in the field to ensure presence of staff and machinery. LWMC workers kept this city clean and maintained its beauty.

All workshops of LWMC remained functional 24/7 to support operational teams working in 3 shifts. 186 complaints of the citizens received at LWMC Helpline 1139 were redressed within no time. Monitoring plays a vital role in cleanliness operations and LWMC has proved its mettle once again keeping its tradition alive.